Rational Stays on Growth Track, Reaffirms 2026 Profit Outlook

Rational’s sales revenue rose 6% to €332.2 million in Q3 2026 and 6% to €973.7 million for the first nine months; nine-month growth was 7% after adjusting for currency effects.

Nine-month EBIT increased 11.5% to €261.2 million, with an EBIT margin of 26.8%; Q3’s margin was 27.5%.

Europe led regional growth: nine-month revenue rose 9% in Germany and 8% in Europe excluding Germany. Latin America grew 19%, while Asia declined 3% amid challenging conditions in China.

Nine-month sales of the iCombi product group grew 5% to €853.9 million, while iVario sales increased 10% to €119.8 million.

Rational expects full-year 2026 sales growth at the lower end of its existing mid- to high-single-digit forecast range, but raised its EBIT margin outlook to 26–27%.

The company confirmed its 2026 EBIT forecast of €340–360 million; the positive outlook reflects strong earnings and the benefit of US tariff refunds and lower tariffs.

The next important date, Financial results / conference call for the first nine months of 2026, at Rational is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Rational at the time of the news was 651,75EUR and was up +0,46 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.298,71PKT (+1,91 %).





