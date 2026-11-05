Rational Stays on Growth Track, Reaffirms 2026 Profit Outlook
Rational pairs steady sales growth with stronger profits, lifting its 2026 margin outlook as Europe and Latin America offset headwinds in Asia.
Foto: Rational AG
- Rational’s sales revenue rose 6% to €332.2 million in Q3 2026 and 6% to €973.7 million for the first nine months; nine-month growth was 7% after adjusting for currency effects.
- Nine-month EBIT increased 11.5% to €261.2 million, with an EBIT margin of 26.8%; Q3’s margin was 27.5%.
- Europe led regional growth: nine-month revenue rose 9% in Germany and 8% in Europe excluding Germany. Latin America grew 19%, while Asia declined 3% amid challenging conditions in China.
- Nine-month sales of the iCombi product group grew 5% to €853.9 million, while iVario sales increased 10% to €119.8 million.
- Rational expects full-year 2026 sales growth at the lower end of its existing mid- to high-single-digit forecast range, but raised its EBIT margin outlook to 26–27%.
- The company confirmed its 2026 EBIT forecast of €340–360 million; the positive outlook reflects strong earnings and the benefit of US tariff refunds and lower tariffs.
The next important date, Financial results / conference call for the first nine months of 2026, at Rational is on 05.11.2026.
The price of Rational at the time of the news was 651,75EUR and was up +0,46 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.298,71PKT (+1,91 %).
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