EDAG Engineering Group: Profitability Surges in First Nine Months of 2026
Falling revenue, rising resilience: EDAG returned to adjusted operating profit in the first nine months of 2026, while defence orders nearly tripled.
Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
- EDAG’s revenue fell 8.8% to €498.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, amid weak automotive investment and lower project call-offs.
- Adjusted EBIT improved to €4.7 million, from a loss of €4.5 million a year earlier; the adjusted EBIT margin rose from -0.8% to 0.9%.
- Restructuring, efficiency measures, cost adjustments and expansion of Global Delivery locations supported the profitability improvement.
- Defence order intake nearly tripled year on year to €56.7 million.
- EDAG expects full-year revenue to decline by up to around 10% and maintains its forecast for an adjusted EBIT margin of up to around 3%.
- Planned investments remain at 2–3% of revenue.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at EDAG Engineering Group is on 05.11.2026.
The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 2,8850EUR and was down -3,83 % compared with the previous
day.
-3,83 %
+0,17 %
-5,72 %
-11,23 %
-57,51 %
-77,55 %
-74,69 %
-80,27 %
-85,93 %
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