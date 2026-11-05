EDAG Engineering Group: Profitability Surges in First Nine Months of 2026

EDAG’s revenue fell 8.8% to €498.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, amid weak automotive investment and lower project call-offs.

Adjusted EBIT improved to €4.7 million, from a loss of €4.5 million a year earlier; the adjusted EBIT margin rose from -0.8% to 0.9%.

Restructuring, efficiency measures, cost adjustments and expansion of Global Delivery locations supported the profitability improvement.

Defence order intake nearly tripled year on year to €56.7 million.

EDAG expects full-year revenue to decline by up to around 10% and maintains its forecast for an adjusted EBIT margin of up to around 3%.

Planned investments remain at 2–3% of revenue.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at EDAG Engineering Group is on 05.11.2026.

The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 2,8850EUR and was down -3,83 % compared with the previous day.





