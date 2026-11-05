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    Evotec's Q3 2026 Results: Growth Momentum Builds Toward 2030

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    Evotec’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA improved sharply on steady revenue, as the company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook and advanced its transformation and strategic partnerships.

    Evotec's Q3 2026 Results: Growth Momentum Builds Toward 2030
    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Q3 2026 revenue was €164.9 million, broadly flat year over year, while adjusted EBITDA improved to -€1.6 million from -€15.0 million. For the first nine months, revenue was €465.0 million and adjusted EBITDA was -€44.3 million.
    • Evotec reaffirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of €570–610 million and adjusted EBITDA of -€105 million to -€70 million.
    • D&PD base-business net sales rose 24% year over year in the first nine months, with growth in customers and proposal activity.
    • The Horizon transformation is ahead of plan: more than 20% of its €75 million annual run-rate savings target had been delivered by September; the program is expected to finish on schedule by the end of 2027.
    • Evotec’s 2030 framework targets around €1 billion in revenue, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% by year-end 2028 and above 20% by year-end 2030.
    • Strategic progress included Vertex selecting Just – Evotec Biologics for commercial povetacicept manufacturing, an orthopoxvirus antibody program entering Phase 1, and new collaborations with Plectonic and Odyssey Therapeutics.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Evotec is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 2,9050EUR and was down -0,34 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.292,77PKT (+1,78 %).


    Evotec

    -1,03 %
    -1,89 %
    -0,95 %
    -16,76 %
    -62,52 %
    -83,43 %
    -92,57 %
    -40,61 %
    -80,57 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
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    Evotec's Q3 2026 Results: Growth Momentum Builds Toward 2030 Evotec’s Q3 adjusted EBITDA improved sharply on steady revenue, as the company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook and advanced its transformation and strategic partnerships.
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