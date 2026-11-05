Lenzing Boosts Profitability in First Nine Months of 2026

Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 fell 2.3% year on year to EUR 1.93 billion, while adjusted EBITDA remained stable at EUR 353 million.

The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 18.3% from 17.9%; in Q3 alone, it rose 4 percentage points year on year to 17.3%.

Reported EBITDA was EUR 316.4 million, including EUR 36.6 million in restructuring costs. A net loss of EUR 130.3 million was also affected by EUR 136.1 million in non-cash impairment charges.

Lenzing is pursuing its “Grow Nonwovens. Reset Textiles.” strategy, focusing on nonwovens, premium textile fibers and pulp while withdrawing from low-margin standard fibers.

Its performance program targets a further EUR 120 million in savings by the end of 2027. Planned production closures include Heiligenkreuz by Q1 2027 and Grimsby by the end of 2027.

Lenzing expects full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of EUR 430–460 million, above 2025’s EUR 425.6 million. It also completed a roughly EUR 300 million capital increase and secured new financing agreements totaling a further EUR 300 million.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 11,580EUR and was down -0,52 % compared with the previous day.





