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    Lenzing Boosts Profitability in First Nine Months of 2026

    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Lenzing is sharpening its strategic focus as stronger margins offset declining revenue, while restructuring and fresh financing lay the groundwork for its next phase.

    Lenzing Boosts Profitability in First Nine Months of 2026
    Foto: Lenzing Group
    • Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 fell 2.3% year on year to EUR 1.93 billion, while adjusted EBITDA remained stable at EUR 353 million.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 18.3% from 17.9%; in Q3 alone, it rose 4 percentage points year on year to 17.3%.
    • Reported EBITDA was EUR 316.4 million, including EUR 36.6 million in restructuring costs. A net loss of EUR 130.3 million was also affected by EUR 136.1 million in non-cash impairment charges.
    • Lenzing is pursuing its “Grow Nonwovens. Reset Textiles.” strategy, focusing on nonwovens, premium textile fibers and pulp while withdrawing from low-margin standard fibers.
    • Its performance program targets a further EUR 120 million in savings by the end of 2027. Planned production closures include Heiligenkreuz by Q1 2027 and Grimsby by the end of 2027.
    • Lenzing expects full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of EUR 430–460 million, above 2025’s EUR 425.6 million. It also completed a roughly EUR 300 million capital increase and secured new financing agreements totaling a further EUR 300 million.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 11,580EUR and was down -0,52 % compared with the previous day.


    Lenzing

    +1,03 %
    +10,63 %
    +21,69 %
    -30,41 %
    -31,66 %
    -52,96 %
    -83,89 %
    -85,03 %
    -75,67 %
    ISIN:AT0000644505WKN:852927
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    Lenzing Boosts Profitability in First Nine Months of 2026 Lenzing is sharpening its strategic focus as stronger margins offset declining revenue, while restructuring and fresh financing lay the groundwork for its next phase.
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