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    Bastei Luebbe Steps Up Profitability in Q2 2026/27

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    Bastei Lübbe’s second-quarter margin rebound brightened a softer first half, as the publisher trimmed its outlook and prepared to launch romance imprint LIV.

    Bastei Luebbe Steps Up Profitability in Q2 2026/27
    Foto: Sven BÃhren - stock.adobe.com
    • First-half 2026/27 revenue was €55.2 million, slightly below the prior year; EBIT was €3.7 million, with a 6.6% margin.
    • Profitability improved in the second quarter: the EBIT margin rose to 8.4%, from 4.4% in the first quarter.
    • Book-segment revenue fell to €51.6 million from €53.4 million, mainly because prior-year blockbuster titles were absent; Bastei Lübbe retained leadership in key segments.
    • First-half net profit declined to €2.4 million from €3.9 million, while earnings per share fell to €0.18 from €0.30.
    • The company slightly lowered its full-year 2026/27 forecast: revenue of €114–118 million and EBIT of €9–11 million.
    • Community-driven models contributed 27% of revenue and digital products 32%; the company also announced the new romance imprint LIV, launching next spring.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bastei Luebbe is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 6,1300EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,0600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,14 % since publication.


    Bastei Luebbe

    -1,63 %
    -0,99 %
    -3,53 %
    -7,67 %
    -33,55 %
    +10,46 %
    -16,62 %
    +3,05 %
    -33,11 %
    ISIN:DE000A1X3YY0WKN:A1X3YY
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    Bastei Luebbe Steps Up Profitability in Q2 2026/27 Bastei Lübbe’s second-quarter margin rebound brightened a softer first half, as the publisher trimmed its outlook and prepared to launch romance imprint LIV.
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