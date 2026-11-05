Bastei Luebbe Steps Up Profitability in Q2 2026/27

First-half 2026/27 revenue was €55.2 million, slightly below the prior year; EBIT was €3.7 million, with a 6.6% margin.

Profitability improved in the second quarter: the EBIT margin rose to 8.4%, from 4.4% in the first quarter.

Book-segment revenue fell to €51.6 million from €53.4 million, mainly because prior-year blockbuster titles were absent; Bastei Lübbe retained leadership in key segments.

First-half net profit declined to €2.4 million from €3.9 million, while earnings per share fell to €0.18 from €0.30.

The company slightly lowered its full-year 2026/27 forecast: revenue of €114–118 million and EBIT of €9–11 million.

Community-driven models contributed 27% of revenue and digital products 32%; the company also announced the new romance imprint LIV, launching next spring.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bastei Luebbe is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 6,1300EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,0600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,14 % since publication.





