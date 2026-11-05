Bastei Luebbe Steps Up Profitability in Q2 2026/27
Bastei Lübbe’s second-quarter margin rebound brightened a softer first half, as the publisher trimmed its outlook and prepared to launch romance imprint LIV.
Foto: Sven BÃhren - stock.adobe.com
- First-half 2026/27 revenue was €55.2 million, slightly below the prior year; EBIT was €3.7 million, with a 6.6% margin.
- Profitability improved in the second quarter: the EBIT margin rose to 8.4%, from 4.4% in the first quarter.
- Book-segment revenue fell to €51.6 million from €53.4 million, mainly because prior-year blockbuster titles were absent; Bastei Lübbe retained leadership in key segments.
- First-half net profit declined to €2.4 million from €3.9 million, while earnings per share fell to €0.18 from €0.30.
- The company slightly lowered its full-year 2026/27 forecast: revenue of €114–118 million and EBIT of €9–11 million.
- Community-driven models contributed 27% of revenue and digital products 32%; the company also announced the new romance imprint LIV, launching next spring.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bastei Luebbe is on 05.11.2026.
The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 6,1300EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,0600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,14 % since publication.
-1,63 %
-0,99 %
-3,53 %
-7,67 %
-33,55 %
+10,46 %
-16,62 %
+3,05 %
-33,11 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte