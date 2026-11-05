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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInstone Real Estate Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group

    Instone Real Estate Group: Is Demand Recovery Losing Steam?

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    Instone’s margins improved despite weaker revenue and sales, as subdued buyer demand prompted revised 2026 guidance. Low leverage and ample liquidity underpin its financial position.

    Instone Real Estate Group: Is Demand Recovery Losing Steam?
    Foto: LO-DESIGN - unsplash
    • Adjusted revenue fell to €288.1 million in the first nine months of 2026, from €347.5 million a year earlier, mainly due to lower sales and construction activity.
    • Adjusted gross margin rose to 29.4% from 23.3%, while adjusted EBIT was €33.0 million and earnings after tax declined to €12.2 million.
    • Sales volume decreased to €173.3 million from €229.0 million; higher interest rates and uncertainty weakened private-buyer demand, while institutional sales are expected to improve in the fourth quarter.
    • Instone reported low leverage, with a loan-to-cost ratio of 19.4%, and about €239 million in available cash as of 30 September 2026.
    • Its project portfolio had an expected gross development value of €7.7 billion; acquisitions in 2025–26 totalled about €2.3 billion, exceeding the company’s €2.0 billion target.
    • 2026 guidance was revised to revenue of around €450 million, adjusted earnings after tax of €25–30 million, and sales of €500–600 million; the company plans a minimum dividend of €0.43 per share.

    The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement as of September 30, 2026., at Instone Real Estate Group is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Instone Real Estate Group at the time of the news was 5,4800EUR and was up +1,11 % compared with the previous day.


    Instone Real Estate Group

    +1,84 %
    -8,42 %
    -12,54 %
    -28,98 %
    -32,00 %
    -4,73 %
    -76,45 %
    -74,85 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NBX80WKN:A2NBX8
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    Instone Real Estate Group: Is Demand Recovery Losing Steam? Instone’s margins improved despite weaker revenue and sales, as subdued buyer demand prompted revised 2026 guidance. Low leverage and ample liquidity underpin its financial position.
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