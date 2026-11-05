ElringKlinger lifts Q3 2026 metrics, advances transformation

Group revenue rose 14.0% year on year to EUR 450.9 million in Q3 2026; organic growth was 13.7%.

Adjusted EBIT increased 37.7% to EUR 29.2 million in Q3, lifting the adjusted EBIT margin to 6.5% from 5.4%.

E-Mobility was a major growth driver: nine-month revenue more than doubled to EUR 188.6 million.

Financial metrics improved: nine-month operating free cash flow was EUR -29.0 million versus EUR -78.6 million a year earlier, and adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA fell to 1.7 from 2.2.

ElringKlinger advanced its SHAPE30 and SHAPE2EMPOWER transformation programs, including plans to sell its Fort Wayne subsidiary and Kecskemét shielding business to Lydech.

The company raised its 2026 revenue forecast to approximately EUR 1.8 billion; guidance for other financial indicators remained unchanged.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at ElringKlinger is on 05.11.2026.

The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 5,4500EUR and was up +0,65 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,83 % since publication.





