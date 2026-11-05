ElringKlinger lifts Q3 2026 metrics, advances transformation
E-mobility fueled ElringKlinger’s Q3 growth, lifting revenue and profitability as the group advanced its transformation and raised its 2026 sales forecast.
Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
- Group revenue rose 14.0% year on year to EUR 450.9 million in Q3 2026; organic growth was 13.7%.
- Adjusted EBIT increased 37.7% to EUR 29.2 million in Q3, lifting the adjusted EBIT margin to 6.5% from 5.4%.
- E-Mobility was a major growth driver: nine-month revenue more than doubled to EUR 188.6 million.
- Financial metrics improved: nine-month operating free cash flow was EUR -29.0 million versus EUR -78.6 million a year earlier, and adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA fell to 1.7 from 2.2.
- ElringKlinger advanced its SHAPE30 and SHAPE2EMPOWER transformation programs, including plans to sell its Fort Wayne subsidiary and Kecskemét shielding business to Lydech.
- The company raised its 2026 revenue forecast to approximately EUR 1.8 billion; guidance for other financial indicators remained unchanged.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at ElringKlinger is on 05.11.2026.
The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 5,4500EUR and was up +0,65 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,83 % since publication.
+1,85 %
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-2,74 %
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+270,47 %
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