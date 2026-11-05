🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsElringKlinger AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ElringKlinger

    ElringKlinger lifts Q3 2026 metrics, advances transformation

    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    E-mobility fueled ElringKlinger’s Q3 growth, lifting revenue and profitability as the group advanced its transformation and raised its 2026 sales forecast.

    ElringKlinger lifts Q3 2026 metrics, advances transformation
    Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
    • Group revenue rose 14.0% year on year to EUR 450.9 million in Q3 2026; organic growth was 13.7%.
    • Adjusted EBIT increased 37.7% to EUR 29.2 million in Q3, lifting the adjusted EBIT margin to 6.5% from 5.4%.
    • E-Mobility was a major growth driver: nine-month revenue more than doubled to EUR 188.6 million.
    • Financial metrics improved: nine-month operating free cash flow was EUR -29.0 million versus EUR -78.6 million a year earlier, and adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA fell to 1.7 from 2.2.
    • ElringKlinger advanced its SHAPE30 and SHAPE2EMPOWER transformation programs, including plans to sell its Fort Wayne subsidiary and Kecskemét shielding business to Lydech.
    • The company raised its 2026 revenue forecast to approximately EUR 1.8 billion; guidance for other financial indicators remained unchanged.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at ElringKlinger is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 5,4500EUR and was up +0,65 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,83 % since publication.


    ElringKlinger

    +1,85 %
    +6,59 %
    +9,78 %
    +12,47 %
    +37,33 %
    -2,74 %
    -54,77 %
    -61,42 %
    +270,47 %
    ISIN:DE0007856023WKN:785602
    ElringKlinger direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen. Smartbroker+





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ElringKlinger lifts Q3 2026 metrics, advances transformation E-mobility fueled ElringKlinger’s Q3 growth, lifting revenue and profitability as the group advanced its transformation and raised its 2026 sales forecast.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     