SGL Carbon Raises 2026 Earnings Forecast After Strong Q3 Results

SGL Carbon’s sales for the first nine months of 2026 fell 8.9% year over year to €594.8 million, mainly because it discontinued unprofitable carbon-fiber activities; Q3 sales were broadly unchanged at €200.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA declined just 2.1% to €106.3 million, while its margin improved from 16.6% to 17.9%.

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to €130–140 million, from €110–130 million, and expects sales at the upper end of its €720–770 million range.

Graphite Solutions sales rose 10.0% to €358.3 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 23.5% to €71.9 million; stronger semiconductor and energy demand contributed.

Process Technology sales fell 27.7% to €74.0 million, while Fiber Composites sales dropped 30.2% to €147.0 million; however, Fiber Composites adjusted EBITDA improved to €28.7 million.

SGL Carbon returned to positive net income of €31.3 million, generated €38.0 million in free cash flow, and reduced net financial debt to €78.5 million from €98.9 million at year-end 2025.

The next important date, Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026 — Conference Call, at SGL Carbon is on 05.11.2026.

The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 4,9625EUR and was up +2,53 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,67 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.292,77PKT (+1,78 %).





