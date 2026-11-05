Mayr-Melnhof Karton: 9-Month 2026 Trading Update Released

Group sales for Q1–3 2026 fell 6.9% year on year to €2,774.7 million; excluding TANN, sales declined 4.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to €259.1 million, down 19.1% including TANN and 12.9% excluding it. The adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 9.3%.

Adjusted operating profit was €93.0 million, compared with €151.9 million a year earlier; the operating margin declined to 3.4%.

Food & Premium Packaging and Pharma & Healthcare Packaging improved adjusted EBITDA on a like-for-like basis, while Board & Paper earnings weakened despite slightly higher volumes and capacity utilisation.

Board & Paper faced intense competition, pricing pressure and higher energy, transport and chemical costs; planned mill maintenance also weighed on third-quarter results. Fit-For-Future savings partly offset these pressures, though the programme incurred around €40 million in one-off costs.

Packaging demand is picking up, particularly in Pharma & Healthcare, including GLP-1 products. Board & Paper margins remain under pressure; the planned acquisition of the Arnsberg mill is expected to strengthen the cartonboard business and create synergies.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 16.03.2027.

The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 71,55EUR and was up +2,65 % compared with the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 71,15EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,56 % since publication.





