Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Deals Surge, Valuations Rebound; Forecast Stands
Four new investments, four exits and 13 add-ons marked DBAG’s first nine months of 2026, while a Q3 valuation recovery supported its unchanged full-year outlook.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- DBAG completed or agreed four new investments and four exits during the first nine months of 2026; the sale of Green Datahub’s data-centre portfolio closed after the reporting period.
- Portfolio companies completed or agreed 13 add-on acquisitions, supporting DBAG’s buy-and-build strategy.
- Net asset value per share was €33.84 on 30 September 2026, up from €33.65 at the end of June but below €36.37 at year-end 2025.
- DBAG returned approximately €25.6 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks during the year to date.
- The portfolio’s gross valuation and realisation result was €17.4 million in the third quarter and -€31.6 million for the nine-month period; valuation multiples recovered in Q3.
- DBAG confirmed its 2026 forecast: NAV per share of €32–€36 and Fund Investment Services EBITA of €9–€11 million.
The next important date, Publication of the Q3 and nine-month 2026 quarterly statement, followed by a telephone analyst conference., at Dt. Beteiligungs AG is on 05.11.2026.
The price of Dt. Beteiligungs AG at the time of the news was 18,900EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous
day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,920EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.292,77PKT (+1,78 %).
+0,53 %
+2,82 %
-0,63 %
-11,29 %
-20,59 %
-34,12 %
-51,93 %
-33,92 %
+1.002,49 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte