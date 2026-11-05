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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDt. Beteiligungs AG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Dt. Beteiligungs AG

    Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Deals Surge, Valuations Rebound; Forecast Stands

    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Four new investments, four exits and 13 add-ons marked DBAG’s first nine months of 2026, while a Q3 valuation recovery supported its unchanged full-year outlook.

    Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Deals Surge, Valuations Rebound; Forecast Stands
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • DBAG completed or agreed four new investments and four exits during the first nine months of 2026; the sale of Green Datahub’s data-centre portfolio closed after the reporting period.
    • Portfolio companies completed or agreed 13 add-on acquisitions, supporting DBAG’s buy-and-build strategy.
    • Net asset value per share was €33.84 on 30 September 2026, up from €33.65 at the end of June but below €36.37 at year-end 2025.
    • DBAG returned approximately €25.6 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks during the year to date.
    • The portfolio’s gross valuation and realisation result was €17.4 million in the third quarter and -€31.6 million for the nine-month period; valuation multiples recovered in Q3.
    • DBAG confirmed its 2026 forecast: NAV per share of €32–€36 and Fund Investment Services EBITA of €9–€11 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the Q3 and nine-month 2026 quarterly statement, followed by a telephone analyst conference., at Dt. Beteiligungs AG is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Dt. Beteiligungs AG at the time of the news was 18,900EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,920EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.292,77PKT (+1,78 %).


    Dt. Beteiligungs AG

    +0,53 %
    +2,82 %
    -0,63 %
    -11,29 %
    -20,59 %
    -34,12 %
    -51,93 %
    -33,92 %
    +1.002,49 %
    ISIN:DE000A1TNUT7WKN:A1TNUT
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    Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Deals Surge, Valuations Rebound; Forecast Stands Four new investments, four exits and 13 add-ons marked DBAG’s first nine months of 2026, while a Q3 valuation recovery supported its unchanged full-year outlook.
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