Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Deals Surge, Valuations Rebound; Forecast Stands

DBAG completed or agreed four new investments and four exits during the first nine months of 2026; the sale of Green Datahub’s data-centre portfolio closed after the reporting period.

Portfolio companies completed or agreed 13 add-on acquisitions, supporting DBAG’s buy-and-build strategy.

Net asset value per share was €33.84 on 30 September 2026, up from €33.65 at the end of June but below €36.37 at year-end 2025.

DBAG returned approximately €25.6 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks during the year to date.

The portfolio’s gross valuation and realisation result was €17.4 million in the third quarter and -€31.6 million for the nine-month period; valuation multiples recovered in Q3.

DBAG confirmed its 2026 forecast: NAV per share of €32–€36 and Fund Investment Services EBITA of €9–€11 million.

The next important date, Publication of the Q3 and nine-month 2026 quarterly statement, followed by a telephone analyst conference., at Dt. Beteiligungs AG is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Dt. Beteiligungs AG at the time of the news was 18,900EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,920EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.292,77PKT (+1,78 %).





