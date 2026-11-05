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    SUESS MicroTec Reports Strong 9-Month 2026 Results, Record €601M Backlog

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    AI-driven demand lifted SUSS orders to record highs, while supply bottlenecks delayed sales and the chip equipment maker pressed ahead with a production overhaul.

    SUESS MicroTec Reports Strong 9-Month 2026 Results, Record €601M Backlog
    Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
    • Third-quarter order intake was €223.5 million, bringing nine-month orders to a record €633.5 million; the order book reached €600.6 million at September 30, with a book-to-bill ratio of 2.1.
    • Advanced Packaging was the main growth driver, especially coating equipment for AI chip modules; demand increased across all product lines.
    • Nine-month sales were €299.8 million, while gross margin was 37.0% and EBIT margin was 6.1%; supply-chain bottlenecks delayed some deliveries and revenue recognition.
    • SUSS expects 2026 sales of €405–425 million, a gross margin of 35–37%, and an EBIT margin of 5–7%; guidance reflects supply constraints and relocation costs.
    • Production will be concentrated in Zhubei, Taiwan, and Sternenfels, Germany. Mask-aligner production will move from Garching to Zhubei during 2027, with other module manufacturing shifting to Sternenfels.
    • Free cash flow rose to €65.3 million from negative €28.1 million a year earlier, and cash and cash equivalents increased to €160.4 million.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SUESS MicroTec is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 48,20EUR and was down -5,02 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,19EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,02 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.298,71PKT (+1,91 %).


    SUESS MicroTec

    -3,56 %
    -8,24 %
    -36,82 %
    -38,46 %
    +80,30 %
    +158,11 %
    +102,83 %
    +703,57 %
    +99,58 %
    ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023
    SUESS MicroTec direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    SUESS MicroTec Reports Strong 9-Month 2026 Results, Record €601M Backlog AI-driven demand lifted SUSS orders to record highs, while supply bottlenecks delayed sales and the chip equipment maker pressed ahead with a production overhaul.
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