Fielmann Speeds Q3 Growth to 5.1% on Expansion and Price Edge

Fielmann Group’s Q3 2026 sales rose 5.1% year over year to €649 million; growth was 4.9% at constant exchange rates.

Q3 sales increased 4.2% in Germany and 5.9% internationally, with price leadership, store growth and stronger audiology contributing.

In the first nine months of 2026, consolidated sales reached €1.90 billion, up 2.9%; international markets accounted for 39% of revenue.

The Group operated 1,318 stores and practices at September’s end and opened 56 locations in the first nine months; it aims for about 70 openings in 2026.

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.4% for 9M 2026, compared with 23.7% a year earlier; the European margin held at 24.9%.

Management reaffirmed its 2026 guidance: sales of €2.50–€2.55 billion and adjusted EBITDA of €560–€580 million, with a 22–23% adjusted EBITDA margin.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Fielmann is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 41,85EUR and was up +1,39 % compared with the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.292,77PKT (+1,78 %).





