🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFielmann AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Fielmann

    Fielmann Speeds Q3 Growth to 5.1% on Expansion and Price Edge

    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Fielmann’s Q3 sales climbed 5.1% to €649 million as store expansion and audiology fueled growth, with the group reaffirming its 2026 outlook.

    Fielmann Speeds Q3 Growth to 5.1% on Expansion and Price Edge
    Foto: PhotoDesign - stock.adobe.com
    • Fielmann Group’s Q3 2026 sales rose 5.1% year over year to €649 million; growth was 4.9% at constant exchange rates.
    • Q3 sales increased 4.2% in Germany and 5.9% internationally, with price leadership, store growth and stronger audiology contributing.
    • In the first nine months of 2026, consolidated sales reached €1.90 billion, up 2.9%; international markets accounted for 39% of revenue.
    • The Group operated 1,318 stores and practices at September’s end and opened 56 locations in the first nine months; it aims for about 70 openings in 2026.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.4% for 9M 2026, compared with 23.7% a year earlier; the European margin held at 24.9%.
    • Management reaffirmed its 2026 guidance: sales of €2.50–€2.55 billion and adjusted EBITDA of €560–€580 million, with a 22–23% adjusted EBITDA margin.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Fielmann is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 41,85EUR and was up +1,39 % compared with the previous day.
    22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.292,77PKT (+1,78 %).


    Fielmann

    +1,70 %
    +5,01 %
    +11,57 %
    +0,24 %
    -9,88 %
    +2,37 %
    -30,89 %
    -33,86 %
    +120,79 %
    ISIN:DE0005772206WKN:577220
    Fielmann direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Fielmann Speeds Q3 Growth to 5.1% on Expansion and Price Edge Fielmann’s Q3 sales climbed 5.1% to €649 million as store expansion and audiology fueled growth, with the group reaffirming its 2026 outlook.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     