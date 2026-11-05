Verbund Akt.(A): Low Water, Lower Prices Hit Q1–3 2026 Results

VERBUND’s Q1–3/2026 EBITDA fell 29.0% year on year to €1,498.5 million, while its Group result declined 43.5% to €684.8 million.

Historically low water supply cut hydropower generation by 20.2% to 15,984 GWh; total own generation fell 17.6%.

The average sales price for the Group’s hydropower generation dropped by €33.8/MWh to €79.7/MWh, partly due to costly buybacks to cover ungenerated electricity.

Higher contributions from the Sales and All other segments partly offset weaker results in Hydro, New renewables and Grid; flexibility-product earnings rose 3.1% to €241.0 million.

Revenue declined 5.4% to €5,560.4 million, and operating cash flow fell 26.5% to €1,216.3 million.

VERBUND now forecasts 2026 EBITDA of around €2,120 million and an adjusted Group result of around €1,050 million; its planned payout ratio is 45%–55% of adjusted Group result.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Verbund Akt.(A) is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Verbund Akt.(A) at the time of the news was 68,50EUR and was down -0,87 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 65,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,80 % since publication.





