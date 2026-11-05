🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGlobal Fashion Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Global Fashion Group

    Global Fashion Group Reveals Q3 2026 Results

    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    GFG’s Q3 2026 results reveal a mixed picture: sales declined, but margins, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow improved, while full-year guidance remained unchanged.

    Global Fashion Group Reveals Q3 2026 Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Q3 2026 NMV was €243 million, down 5.4% year-on-year at constant currency; revenue fell 7.7%.
    • Gross margin increased to 47.0%, while adjusted EBITDA rose to €3.4 million from €0.9 million a year earlier.
    • Normalised Free Cash Flow improved by €16 million year-on-year; on a last-twelve-months basis, it reached €(2) million, close to breakeven.
    • The group ended Q3 with €93 million in pro-forma cash and €82 million in pro-forma net cash.
    • Regional performance varied: ANZ NMV grew 1.4%, while LATAM declined 9.7% and SEA declined 16.6%; SEA nevertheless achieved a record Q3 gross margin of 49.4%.
    • GFG maintained its 2026 guidance but expects NMV to land toward the bottom of its 0% to 4% decline range; adjusted EBITDA is still forecast at €18–25 million.

    The next important date, Q3 Results 2026 (already in English), at Global Fashion Group is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,4760EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,36 % since publication.


    Global Fashion Group

    -3,36 %
    +2,37 %
    +15,25 %
    +1,28 %
    +47,37 %
    +109,14 %
    -93,75 %
    -93,43 %
    ISIN:LU2010095458WKN:A2PLUG
    Global Fashion Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Global Fashion Group Reveals Q3 2026 Results GFG’s Q3 2026 results reveal a mixed picture: sales declined, but margins, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow improved, while full-year guidance remained unchanged.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     