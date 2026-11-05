Global Fashion Group Reveals Q3 2026 Results
GFG’s Q3 2026 results reveal a mixed picture: sales declined, but margins, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow improved, while full-year guidance remained unchanged.
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- Q3 2026 NMV was €243 million, down 5.4% year-on-year at constant currency; revenue fell 7.7%.
- Gross margin increased to 47.0%, while adjusted EBITDA rose to €3.4 million from €0.9 million a year earlier.
- Normalised Free Cash Flow improved by €16 million year-on-year; on a last-twelve-months basis, it reached €(2) million, close to breakeven.
- The group ended Q3 with €93 million in pro-forma cash and €82 million in pro-forma net cash.
- Regional performance varied: ANZ NMV grew 1.4%, while LATAM declined 9.7% and SEA declined 16.6%; SEA nevertheless achieved a record Q3 gross margin of 49.4%.
- GFG maintained its 2026 guidance but expects NMV to land toward the bottom of its 0% to 4% decline range; adjusted EBITDA is still forecast at €18–25 million.
The next important date, Q3 Results 2026 (already in English), at Global Fashion Group is on 05.11.2026.
The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,4760EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,36 % since publication.
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