11 88 0 Solutions Lifts EBITDA, Strengthens Growth After Nine Months in 2026
Higher earnings, lower revenue: 11880 Solutions navigated a mixed first nine months of 2026 while preparing AI advertising offerings and its 2030 growth strategy.
Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
- EBITDA increased to €2.4 million in the first nine months of 2026, up from €2.2 million a year earlier.
- Revenue declined to €37.2 million from €40.3 million in the same period of 2025.
- The digital business generated €30.3 million in revenue; its EBITDA rose 12.5% to €2.7 million.
- Telephone services revenue was €6.9 million, while EBITDA was a loss of €0.3 million, partly due to seasonal fluctuations at a major client.
- The company is preparing new offerings, including advertising in AI applications, to reach new audiences and create growth opportunities.
- 11880 Solutions is finalising its 2030 strategy, focused on sustainably increasing revenue and productivity.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at 11 88 0 Solutions is on 05.11.2026.
The price of 11 88 0 Solutions at the time of the news was 1,9050EUR and was down -1,30 % compared with the previous
day.
-1,55 %
+1,06 %
-1,55 %
-20,08 %
-35,80 %
-51,34 %
-78,17 %
-52,83 %
-99,06 %
Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte