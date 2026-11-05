11 88 0 Solutions Lifts EBITDA, Strengthens Growth After Nine Months in 2026

EBITDA increased to €2.4 million in the first nine months of 2026, up from €2.2 million a year earlier.

Revenue declined to €37.2 million from €40.3 million in the same period of 2025.

The digital business generated €30.3 million in revenue; its EBITDA rose 12.5% to €2.7 million.

Telephone services revenue was €6.9 million, while EBITDA was a loss of €0.3 million, partly due to seasonal fluctuations at a major client.

The company is preparing new offerings, including advertising in AI applications, to reach new audiences and create growth opportunities.

11880 Solutions is finalising its 2030 strategy, focused on sustainably increasing revenue and productivity.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at 11 88 0 Solutions is on 05.11.2026.

The price of 11 88 0 Solutions at the time of the news was 1,9050EUR and was down -1,30 % compared with the previous day.





