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    11 88 0 Solutions Lifts EBITDA, Strengthens Growth After Nine Months in 2026

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    Higher earnings, lower revenue: 11880 Solutions navigated a mixed first nine months of 2026 while preparing AI advertising offerings and its 2030 growth strategy.

    11 88 0 Solutions Lifts EBITDA, Strengthens Growth After Nine Months in 2026
    Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
    • EBITDA increased to €2.4 million in the first nine months of 2026, up from €2.2 million a year earlier.
    • Revenue declined to €37.2 million from €40.3 million in the same period of 2025.
    • The digital business generated €30.3 million in revenue; its EBITDA rose 12.5% to €2.7 million.
    • Telephone services revenue was €6.9 million, while EBITDA was a loss of €0.3 million, partly due to seasonal fluctuations at a major client.
    • The company is preparing new offerings, including advertising in AI applications, to reach new audiences and create growth opportunities.
    • 11880 Solutions is finalising its 2030 strategy, focused on sustainably increasing revenue and productivity.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at 11 88 0 Solutions is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of 11 88 0 Solutions at the time of the news was 1,9050EUR and was down -1,30 % compared with the previous day.


    11 88 0 Solutions

    -1,55 %
    +1,06 %
    -1,55 %
    -20,08 %
    -35,80 %
    -51,34 %
    -78,17 %
    -52,83 %
    -99,06 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YFQ4WKN:A41YFQ
    11 88 0 Solutions direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    11 88 0 Solutions Lifts EBITDA, Strengthens Growth After Nine Months in 2026 Higher earnings, lower revenue: 11880 Solutions navigated a mixed first nine months of 2026 while preparing AI advertising offerings and its 2030 growth strategy.
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