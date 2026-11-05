Leifheit Q3 2026 Update: FOCUS Performance Push Accelerates

Leifheit’s turnover in the first nine months of 2026 was €169.1 million, down 5.5% year on year amid weak demand and consumer restraint.

Group EBIT was a loss of €2.9 million, including €1.9 million in FOCUS-related one-off costs; EBIT before those costs was a loss of €1.0 million.

Gross margin improved by 1.8 percentage points to 45.5%, reflecting greater operational efficiency and a better product and customer mix.

Leifheit is accelerating its FOCUS program to simplify its organisation and cut costs. The program is expected to generate its first positive earnings effects in 2027 and annual savings of more than €8 million from 2028.

The company confirmed its revised 2026 outlook: mid-single-digit turnover decline, EBIT of -€5 million to -€6 million, and free cash flow of -€1 million to -€2 million.

Free cash flow for the first nine months was -€3.8 million, improving by €3.5 million in the third quarter; Leifheit is also targeting growth through marketing and new products in its core categories.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Leifheit is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 9,0600EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,1400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,88 % since publication.





