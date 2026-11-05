Leifheit Q3 2026 Update: FOCUS Performance Push Accelerates
Leifheit is sharpening its focus on efficiency as weak demand weighs on sales, with higher margins and accelerated cost cuts offering a path toward improved earnings.
Foto: Thomas Frey - picture alliance / dpa
- Leifheit’s turnover in the first nine months of 2026 was €169.1 million, down 5.5% year on year amid weak demand and consumer restraint.
- Group EBIT was a loss of €2.9 million, including €1.9 million in FOCUS-related one-off costs; EBIT before those costs was a loss of €1.0 million.
- Gross margin improved by 1.8 percentage points to 45.5%, reflecting greater operational efficiency and a better product and customer mix.
- Leifheit is accelerating its FOCUS program to simplify its organisation and cut costs. The program is expected to generate its first positive earnings effects in 2027 and annual savings of more than €8 million from 2028.
- The company confirmed its revised 2026 outlook: mid-single-digit turnover decline, EBIT of -€5 million to -€6 million, and free cash flow of -€1 million to -€2 million.
- Free cash flow for the first nine months was -€3.8 million, improving by €3.5 million in the third quarter; Leifheit is also targeting growth through marketing and new products in its core categories.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Leifheit is on 05.11.2026.
The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 9,0600EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,1400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,88 % since publication.
+0,22 %
-0,87 %
-24,32 %
-32,44 %
-39,20 %
-47,13 %
-74,16 %
-68,34 %
+57,21 %
Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte