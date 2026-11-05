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    FRIWO Faces Market Slump, but Backlog Sparks Growth Hopes

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    FRIWO cuts its 2026 outlook amid falling sales and an operating loss, while stronger orders and new healthcare projects signal growth potential from 2027.

    FRIWO Faces Market Slump, but Backlog Sparks Growth Hopes
    Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
    • FRIWO’s revenue for the first nine months of 2026 fell to €42.3 million, while EBIT was negative at €3.1 million.
    • Order intake rose 18% to €45.3 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3 and a significantly higher order backlog.
    • Weak macroeconomic conditions, lower capacity utilisation, higher costs and declining sales in several business areas weighed on results.
    • FRIWO lowered its 2026 revenue forecast to €55–57 million and expects adjusted EBIT to be in the low-to-mid single-digit negative millions.
    • The company’s financial position remained solid: its equity ratio was 31.8%, and net debt was approximately €0.8 million.
    • New customer projects and long-term contracts—particularly in Medical & Healthcare Solutions—are expected to support growth from 2027, as projects ramp up gradually.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at FRIWO is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 3,5600EUR and was up +1,71 % compared with the previous day.


    FRIWO

    +6,86 %
    +6,25 %
    +8,09 %
    -23,05 %
    -28,08 %
    -88,09 %
    -89,84 %
    -82,60 %
    -48,82 %
    ISIN:DE0006201106WKN:620110
    FRIWO direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    FRIWO Faces Market Slump, but Backlog Sparks Growth Hopes FRIWO cuts its 2026 outlook amid falling sales and an operating loss, while stronger orders and new healthcare projects signal growth potential from 2027.
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