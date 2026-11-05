Rhoen-Klinikum Reports Q3 2026 Results: What Investors Need to Know

RHÖN-KLINIKUM treated 764,248 inpatients and outpatients from January to September 2026, an increase of 8.3% year on year.

Nine-month revenue rose to EUR 1,303.8 million, from EUR 1,262.1 million in 2025.

EBITDA increased to EUR 83.9 million from EUR 71.8 million, while consolidated profit rose to EUR 32.7 million from EUR 25.1 million. Results benefited partly from a 3.25% surcharge on hospital services, recognized through October 2026.

Higher clinic and medical-centre capacity utilization—especially outpatient activity—supported growth; the Group reported a strong 74.7% equity ratio.

The company is investing in medical technology and care facilities, including a photon-counting CT scanner in Marburg and a new hybrid operating theatre in Frankfurt (Oder).

For 2026, RHÖN-KLINIKUM forecasts revenue of EUR 1.7 billion (±5%) and EBITDA of EUR 110–125 million, while warning that healthcare legislation, economic pressures and market volatility create significant uncertainty.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Rhoen-Klinikum is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 14,450EUR and was up +0,70 % compared with the previous day.





