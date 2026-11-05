The Platform Group: Profitable Growth, Lower Leverage; Outlook Confirmed
Strong sales and customer growth marked the first nine months of 2026, as the platform cut costs, reduced leverage and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- GMV increased by 19% to €1.08 billion and net revenue rose by 17% to €622.7 million in the first nine months of 2026.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 16% to €53.3 million, while reported EBITDA declined to €57.5 million from €59.4 million.
- Net income rose 6.5% to €44.4 million, but earnings per share fell to €1.69 from €2.03.
- The platform served 8.6 million active customers and connected 17,873 partners; active customers grew 28% year on year.
- The company reduced headcount in Q3 and lowered leverage to 1.7x as part of its cost-cutting and organisational changes.
- 2026 guidance was confirmed: GMV of €1.7 billion, net revenue of at least €1.0 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of €70–80 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at The Platform Group is on 05.11.2026.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 0,6040EUR and was down -4,73 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6240EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,31 % since publication.
+1,63 %
-9,43 %
-33,40 %
-21,53 %
-91,68 %
-87,90 %
-96,09 %
-97,99 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte