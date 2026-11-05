The Platform Group: Profitable Growth, Lower Leverage; Outlook Confirmed

GMV increased by 19% to €1.08 billion and net revenue rose by 17% to €622.7 million in the first nine months of 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 16% to €53.3 million, while reported EBITDA declined to €57.5 million from €59.4 million.

Net income rose 6.5% to €44.4 million, but earnings per share fell to €1.69 from €2.03.

The platform served 8.6 million active customers and connected 17,873 partners; active customers grew 28% year on year.

The company reduced headcount in Q3 and lowered leverage to 1.7x as part of its cost-cutting and organisational changes.

2026 guidance was confirmed: GMV of €1.7 billion, net revenue of at least €1.0 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of €70–80 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at The Platform Group is on 05.11.2026.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 0,6040EUR and was down -4,73 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6240EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,31 % since publication.





