Bechtle: Strong Q3 Drives Another Full-Year Forecast Upgrade
A strong Q3 and record order backlog put Bechtle on course for a robust finish to 2026, prompting its second upgrade to full-year profit growth expectations.
Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photography - picture alliance
- Bechtle’s business volume rose approximately 19% year on year to about €2.44 billion in Q3 2026, despite a high comparison base.
- Q3 earnings before tax (EBT) increased approximately 14% to around €92 million.
- Strong momentum continued into Q4, supported by a record order backlog.
- Bechtle raised its 2026 EBT growth forecast for the second time this year, now expecting growth of more than 10%.
- Forecasts remain unchanged for business volume growth above 10% and revenue growth of 5%–10%.
- Bechtle still expects EBT as a percentage of business volume to be slightly below the prior year’s 3.8%; final Q3 and nine-month results are due on 13 November 2026.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Bechtle is on 13.11.2026.
The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 35,60EUR and was up +4,55 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.572,78PKT (+0,88 %).
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