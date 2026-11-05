UNLOCKD (BFCH) Unpacks Ancient Extracts’ Global Growth & Strong Economics
UNLOCKD’s planned acquisition of Ancient Extracts UK could expand its wellness footprint—but financing, due diligence and approvals remain key hurdles before the deal can close.
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- UNLOCKD (BFCH) has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Ancient Extracts UK, primarily using restricted BFCH shares; completion is not guaranteed and depends on financing, audits, due diligence, approvals, and definitive agreements.
- Ancient Extracts UK reports approximately $920,000 in annualized revenue and 75% gross margins, based on preliminary, unaudited management information. The business is currently around breakeven; gross margin is not net profit.
- The UK business has about 540 active subscribers, generating nearly $240,000 in annualized subscription revenue—around 26% of its reported revenue run rate—and a returning-customer rate of approximately 37%.
- Its direct-to-consumer operation offers around 22 wellness products. Reported metrics include a $44 average order value, roughly $200 in customer lifetime revenue, a 3.3% Shopify conversion rate, and a $5 TikTok acquisition cost; these figures remain subject to verification.
- UNLOCKD plans, if the acquisition closes, to combine the UK business’s revenue, subscriptions, products, and digital-marketing experience with Ancient Extracts USA, coordinating growth and distribution in the U.S. and UK and potentially exploring Europe.
- UNLOCKD’s ambition to build a company generating $100 million or more in annual revenue is aspirational, not a forecast. The proposed acquisition and future growth involve significant execution, financing, and market risks.
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