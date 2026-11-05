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    Formycon Holds 2026 Outlook, Revises Adj. EBITDA, Reassesses FYB201/202

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    Pricing pressure is weighing on Formycon’s biosimilars, prompting lower adjusted EBITDA guidance and €121 million in non-cash impairments, while its next-generation pipeline remains unaffected.

    Formycon Holds 2026 Outlook, Revises Adj. EBITDA, Reassesses FYB201/202
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Formycon maintained its 2026 guidance for revenue (€60–70 million), EBITDA (€0–10 million) and year-end working capital (€20–30 million); revenue and EBITDA are expected at the lower end of their ranges.
    • Adjusted EBITDA guidance was cut to **–€15 million to –€5 million**, from **€5 million to €15 million**, mainly because lower FYB201 expectations reduce Formycon’s Bioeq investment result.
    • Increased competition and stronger price pressure have lowered partners’ revenue forecasts for FYB201 (ranibizumab) and FYB202 (ustekinumab). Both products remain on the market and continue generating revenue.
    • Formycon will record net, non-cash impairments of **€82 million for FYB202** and **€39 million for FYB201** in 2026. They reduce net income but do not affect EBITDA or involve cash outflow.
    • The next-generation pipeline is unaffected: FYB206 is under FDA review, with a decision expected in Q3 2027; FYB208 is in technical development, and FYB286 is being developed with partner funding.
    • Formycon plans to discuss the impairments and guidance during its nine-month results conference call on **November 12, 2026**.

    The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at Formycon is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of Formycon at the time of the news was 17,390EUR and was down -7,20 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,480EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,52 % since publication.


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    ISIN:DE000A1EWVY8WKN:A1EWVY
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    Formycon Holds 2026 Outlook, Revises Adj. EBITDA, Reassesses FYB201/202 Pricing pressure is weighing on Formycon’s biosimilars, prompting lower adjusted EBITDA guidance and €121 million in non-cash impairments, while its next-generation pipeline remains unaffected.
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