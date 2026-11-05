Formycon Revises EBITDA Guidance After FYB201/FYB202 Non-Cash Impairments

Formycon recognized non-cash impairments for its FYB201 and FYB202 biosimilars, reflecting lower revenue expectations from commercialization partners.

The impairments reduce 2026 consolidated net income by €39 million for FYB201 and €82 million for FYB202, partly offset by a remeasurement of contingent purchase-price liabilities.

Formycon cut its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a loss of €15 million–€5 million, from its previous forecast of a profit of €5 million–€15 million.

The revised adjusted EBITDA outlook reflects lower expected revenue from FYB201 through Formycon’s investment in Bioeq AG.

2026 revenue guidance remains €60 million–€70 million and EBITDA guidance €0 million–€10 million, both now expected at the lower end of their ranges; year-end net working capital is forecast at €20 million–€30 million.

The impairments do not affect Formycon’s other development projects. The company plans to publish its nine-month results on November 12, 2026, and discuss the updates on a conference call that day.

The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at Formycon is on 12.11.2026.

The price of Formycon at the time of the news was 17,420EUR and was down -7,04 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,480EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,34 % since publication.





