MEDICLIN Maintains Stable Performance, Signaling Resilience
MEDICLIN reported higher patient numbers and stronger earnings in the first nine months of 2026, reaffirming its full-year outlook despite rising costs in post-acute care.
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- MEDICLIN treated 82,265 patients in the first nine months of 2026, up from 81,564 a year earlier.
- Group operating result increased by 4.1% to EUR 585.9 million, compared with EUR 563.0 million.
- Consolidated EBIT rose to EUR 52.7 million from EUR 48.9 million.
- Post-Acute operating result grew 3.5% to EUR 399.6 million, although segment EBIT fell to EUR 44.8 million amid higher costs.
- Acute operating result increased 6.0% to EUR 168.3 million, while EBIT improved to EUR 3.1 million; Care and Service EBIT also improved to EUR 0.6 million and EUR 4.2 million, respectively.
- MEDICLIN reaffirmed its 2026 forecast: group operating result growth of 3.5%–6.5% and consolidated EBIT of EUR 57–72 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at MEDICLIN is on 05.11.2026.
The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 5,4500EUR and was down -3,54 % compared with the previous day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,92 % since publication.
-4,42 %
+2,80 %
+8,91 %
+27,31 %
+49,46 %
+103,70 %
+31,58 %
-3,20 %
-51,13 %
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