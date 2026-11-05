MEDICLIN Maintains Stable Performance, Signaling Resilience

MEDICLIN treated 82,265 patients in the first nine months of 2026, up from 81,564 a year earlier.

Group operating result increased by 4.1% to EUR 585.9 million, compared with EUR 563.0 million.

Consolidated EBIT rose to EUR 52.7 million from EUR 48.9 million.

Post-Acute operating result grew 3.5% to EUR 399.6 million, although segment EBIT fell to EUR 44.8 million amid higher costs.

Acute operating result increased 6.0% to EUR 168.3 million, while EBIT improved to EUR 3.1 million; Care and Service EBIT also improved to EUR 0.6 million and EUR 4.2 million, respectively.

MEDICLIN reaffirmed its 2026 forecast: group operating result growth of 3.5%–6.5% and consolidated EBIT of EUR 57–72 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at MEDICLIN is on 05.11.2026.

The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 5,4500EUR and was down -3,54 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,92 % since publication.





