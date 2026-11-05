🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMEDICLIN AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu MEDICLIN

    MEDICLIN Maintains Stable Performance, Signaling Resilience

    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    MEDICLIN reported higher patient numbers and stronger earnings in the first nine months of 2026, reaffirming its full-year outlook despite rising costs in post-acute care.

    MEDICLIN Maintains Stable Performance, Signaling Resilience
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • MEDICLIN treated 82,265 patients in the first nine months of 2026, up from 81,564 a year earlier.
    • Group operating result increased by 4.1% to EUR 585.9 million, compared with EUR 563.0 million.
    • Consolidated EBIT rose to EUR 52.7 million from EUR 48.9 million.
    • Post-Acute operating result grew 3.5% to EUR 399.6 million, although segment EBIT fell to EUR 44.8 million amid higher costs.
    • Acute operating result increased 6.0% to EUR 168.3 million, while EBIT improved to EUR 3.1 million; Care and Service EBIT also improved to EUR 0.6 million and EUR 4.2 million, respectively.
    • MEDICLIN reaffirmed its 2026 forecast: group operating result growth of 3.5%–6.5% and consolidated EBIT of EUR 57–72 million.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at MEDICLIN is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 5,4500EUR and was down -3,54 % compared with the previous day.
    3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,92 % since publication.


    MEDICLIN

    -4,42 %
    +2,80 %
    +8,91 %
    +27,31 %
    +49,46 %
    +103,70 %
    +31,58 %
    -3,20 %
    -51,13 %
    ISIN:DE0006595101WKN:659510
    MEDICLIN direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen. Smartbroker+





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    MEDICLIN Maintains Stable Performance, Signaling Resilience MEDICLIN reported higher patient numbers and stronger earnings in the first nine months of 2026, reaffirming its full-year outlook despite rising costs in post-acute care.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     