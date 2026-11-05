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    Finexity: NuWays & GBC Reaffirm Split-Adjusted Targets After 9M Results

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    FINEXITY charts its next growth phase with four brands and a €70m-plus revenue target, while analysts reaffirm BUY ratings as quarterly sales accelerate.

    Finexity: NuWays & GBC Reaffirm Split-Adjusted Targets After 9M Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • NuWays confirmed its **BUY** rating and **€16.00 price target**, adjusted for the October 2026 1:4 share split.
    • GBC also maintained its **BUY** rating and confirmed its split-adjusted **€20.12 price target** and forecasts.
    • FINEXITY’s first Capital Markets Day introduced a four-brand structure: **nolivius, VolksInvest, Nundara and Effecta**.
    • The company targets revenue of **more than €70 million** and an **EBITDA margin of 25–30%** within three to five years.
    • In the first nine months of 2026, pro forma revenue was **€7.3 million** and EBITDA was **–€2.5 million**; third-quarter revenue of about **€3.7 million** exceeded first-half revenue.
    • FINEXITY reaffirmed its 2026 pro forma forecast of approximately **€9.6 million in revenue** and **–€3.5 million EBITDA**; GBC sees potential upside, particularly for EBITDA.

    The price of Finexity at the time of the news was 8,2000EUR and was down -2,38 % compared with the previous day.


    Finexity

    -2,38 %
    +0,31 %
    +0,31 %
    -6,02 %
    -23,33 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ET88WKN:A40ET8
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    Finexity: NuWays & GBC Reaffirm Split-Adjusted Targets After 9M Results FINEXITY charts its next growth phase with four brands and a €70m-plus revenue target, while analysts reaffirm BUY ratings as quarterly sales accelerate.
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