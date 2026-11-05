Medacta Updates 2026 Guidance, Reaffirms 2024–2027 Outlook
Medacta has lowered its 2026 growth and margin outlook as US healthcare demand falls short, but remains committed to its medium-term targets.
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- Medacta expects FY 2026 revenue growth of around 9% in constant currency, down from its previous forecast of 10%–14%.
- The company now expects its 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin to remain broadly in line with 2025, rather than expand by about 50 basis points.
- The revised guidance reflects softer-than-expected US healthcare market conditions; the anticipated second-half improvement has not materialized.
- US customer conversion rates remain strong and in line with management’s expectations and historical levels, significantly above market growth.
- Medacta reiterated its 2024–2027 outlook: revenue CAGR of 12%–15% in constant currency and gradual improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin versus 2025.
- The Group says it aims to grow above the rates of its respective markets, supported by its product portfolio, ongoing innovation and surgeon-focused medical education.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Medacta Group is on 10.03.2027.
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