JOST Werke Raises Its 2026 Outlook

JOST Werke raised its fiscal 2026 outlook based on business performance to date.

Q3 2026 Group sales increased 11.3% year over year to €426.3 million; growth came from all three regions and business lines, with no acquisition effects.

Q3 adjusted EBIT rose 11.8% to €41.6 million, while the adjusted EBIT margin improved to 9.8% from 9.7%.

Full-year 2026 sales are now expected to grow by 9%–11%, up from the previous guidance of single-digit growth.

Adjusted EBIT is forecast to increase by 11%–14%, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.5%–9.9%; previous guidance was mid- to high-single-digit EBIT growth.

The upgraded outlook reflects sales to date and Hyva cross-selling synergies. Further cost synergies are expected to partly offset higher input costs; Q3 final results are due on November 12, 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the Q3 2026 interim report Q3 2026 analysts’ and investors’ conference, at JOST Werke is on 12.11.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.011,64PKT (-1,54 %).





