Stabilus FY2026: Q4 Beats Estimates, €67m Impairment Hits EBIT, FCF Falls

Stabilus identified approximately €67 million in non-cash goodwill impairments related to weaker-than-expected demand in parts of the Americas; the charges reduce reported EBIT but do not affect liquidity or adjusted free cash flow.

Preliminary FY2026 EBIT is €63.7 million, down from €84.3 million in FY2025 and well below the €114.2 million market expectation.

Q4 FY2026 revenue reached €302.1 million, around 13% above market expectations.

Q4 adjusted EBIT was €28.9 million and the adjusted EBIT margin was 9.6%, both above expectations; adjusted free cash flow of €39.5 million fell short of expectations.

FY2026 preliminary revenue was €1,197.6 million, with a 10.4% adjusted EBIT margin and €96.1 million adjusted free cash flow—meeting the company’s updated guidance.

Stabilus plans to propose a FY2026 dividend of €0.22 per share, down from €0.35 for FY2025; final results are due on December 7, 2026.

The next important date, Annual Report 2026, at Stabilus is on 07.12.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.968,20PKT (-1,77 %).





