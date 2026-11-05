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    Stabilus FY2026: Q4 Beats Estimates, €67m Impairment Hits EBIT, FCF Falls

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    Strong fourth-quarter sales offered Stabilus a bright spot, but €67 million in goodwill impairments weighed on annual profit as the company plans a lower dividend.

    Stabilus FY2026: Q4 Beats Estimates, €67m Impairment Hits EBIT, FCF Falls
    Foto: Stabilus SE
    • Stabilus identified approximately €67 million in non-cash goodwill impairments related to weaker-than-expected demand in parts of the Americas; the charges reduce reported EBIT but do not affect liquidity or adjusted free cash flow.
    • Preliminary FY2026 EBIT is €63.7 million, down from €84.3 million in FY2025 and well below the €114.2 million market expectation.
    • Q4 FY2026 revenue reached €302.1 million, around 13% above market expectations.
    • Q4 adjusted EBIT was €28.9 million and the adjusted EBIT margin was 9.6%, both above expectations; adjusted free cash flow of €39.5 million fell short of expectations.
    • FY2026 preliminary revenue was €1,197.6 million, with a 10.4% adjusted EBIT margin and €96.1 million adjusted free cash flow—meeting the company’s updated guidance.
    • Stabilus plans to propose a FY2026 dividend of €0.22 per share, down from €0.35 for FY2025; final results are due on December 7, 2026.

    The next important date, Annual Report 2026, at Stabilus is on 07.12.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.968,20PKT (-1,77 %).


    Stabilus

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    -0,61 %
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    -21,45 %
    -73,52 %
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    ISIN:DE000STAB1L8WKN:STAB1L
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    Stabilus FY2026: Q4 Beats Estimates, €67m Impairment Hits EBIT, FCF Falls Strong fourth-quarter sales offered Stabilus a bright spot, but €67 million in goodwill impairments weighed on annual profit as the company plans a lower dividend.
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