Stabilus Hits FY2026 Forecast—and Resets 2030 Targets
Stabilus met its revised FY2026 targets, but falling earnings, a dividend cut and scaled-back 2030 ambitions underscore the impact of weaker automotive markets.
Foto: Stabilus SE
- Stabilus met its updated FY2026 forecast, reporting revenue of €1,197.6 million, an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.4%, and adjusted free cash flow of €96.1 million.
- FY2026 revenue, adjusted EBIT margin, and adjusted free cash flow all declined compared with FY2025.
- A non-cash goodwill impairment of around €67 million in the Americas reduced reported EBIT, but did not affect liquidity or adjusted free cash flow.
- Stabilus lowered its 2030 targets to approximately €1.5 billion in revenue and a 12%–15% adjusted EBIT margin, citing weaker market conditions, particularly in automotive markets in China and North America.
- The Management Board plans to propose a FY2026 dividend of €0.22 per share, down from €0.35, partly reflecting the aim to reduce debt.
- Fourth-quarter FY2026 revenue fell 4.4% year on year to €302.1 million; adjusted EBIT margin was 9.6%, while reported EBIT was expected to be negative €48.1 million after impairments.
The next important date, Annual Report 2026, at Stabilus is on 07.12.2026.
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