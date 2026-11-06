Q3 review: Margin gains carry profitability through soft demand

Q3 group NMV came in at € 243m , down 5.4% yoy (on cc) after -0.6% in Q2. In euro terms, NMV grew c. 2% to € 243m, as AUD and BRL turned supportive. Active customers fell 7.2% to 6.9m and orders by 9.2%, while average order value (+4.1% cc to € 68.6) and order frequency (+1.8%) rose again. According to management, costly energy and high interest rates continue to squeeze household budgets for non-essential purchases. Q3 sales of € 157m (-7.7% cc) again lagged NMV, partly as SEA’s marketplace business reached a record share.

Topic: GFG’s Q3 figures show that the improved unit economics hold up even as demand softens, with normalized free cash flow being positive for the second consecutive quarter.

Higher gross margin, leaner cost base. Q3 adj. EBITDA rose to € 3.4m (2.1% margin vs. 0.6% in Q3'25). Drivers were a 0.9pp higher gross margin of 47.0%, fixed cost savings, the effects of past restructuring and a positive FX contribution.

ANZ grows, SEA trades volume for margin. ANZ was the only region to grow, with NMV up 1.4% cc, a larger customer base and a better gross margin. LATAM (-9.7% cc) faced a triple burden in Brazil: consumer sentiment dropped to a level last seen in early 2025, the World Cup weighed until mid-July and the presidential vote created uncertainty. In Colombia, an earthquake hurt demand. LATAM’s gross margin declined 1.4pp. SEA remains the clearest case of profit over volume: NMV dropped 16.6% cc, but reduced discounting lifted retail margins and pushed gross margin 4.5pp higher to 49.4%, the best Q3 on record.

Cash breakeven on LTM basis in sight. Q3 normalised FCF of € 1.2m (Q3'25: € -15.3m) benefited from a € 7m working capital inflow. Roughly half stems from receivables that will flow back out in Q4, the rest from better payables. Over the last twelve months, NFCF improved by € 33m yoy to € -2m. Pro-forma cash stood at € 93m with net cash of € 82m. Not part of NFCF: GFG collected its first DIFAL tax refunds in Brazil (€ 0.8m, with c. € 2m more already won). A further € 40.9m sits in court-held deposits across 32 pending cases, an option on additional cash, though neither timing nor outcome is predictable.

Q4 needs no heroics. GFG confirmed FY26 guidance but now points to the lower end of the -4% to 0% cc NMV range (€ 1,050-1,090m). October was softer than Q3, with Brazilian demand volatile after the election. The low end implies Q4 NMV of c. € 328m, roughly in line with Q4'25. Adj. EBITDA guidance of € 18-25m implies € 14-21m in Q4; our € 19m requires c. € 15m, below last year’s € 16.2m. As the peak shopping events (Singles' Day, Black Friday, Christmas) are still to come, Q4 results could vary considerably.

Action: We trim growth estimates, as the NMV and sales decline was stronger than expected amid weak consumer sentiment in LATAM and SEA. Our adj. EBITDA estimate remains unchanged.

Demand remains soft, but the quarter confirms that profitability no longer depends on volume growth: group gross margin and adj. EBITDA rose despite 5% lower NMV (cc). Positive NFCF in a seasonally weak Q3 underlines that the € 30m adj. EBITDA hurdle for FY NFCF breakeven remains within reach. We confirm BUY with an unchanged € 1.00 PT based on DCF.