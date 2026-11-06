Schweizer Electronic Posts Q3 Earnings Turnaround, Sustains Growth

Order intake rose 41.2% to €228.6 million in the first nine months of 2026, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6.

The order book reached a record €282.6 million at 30 September, up 45.6% from the end of 2025.

Nine-month revenue increased 9.7% to €139.9 million; sales in non-automotive sectors grew by over 50% to €31.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to €3.5 million, compared with a loss of €0.5 million in the same period last year.

In the third quarter, the company returned to profitability, reporting €2.9 million EBITDA, €1.6 million EBIT and €0.8 million net profit.

For 2026, SCHWEIZER forecasts revenue of €175–185 million and adjusted EBITDA of €4–6 million, while noting ongoing uncertainty in supplier-material availability and prices.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Schweizer Electronic is on 06.11.2026.

The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 4,6050EUR and was up +3,83 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,06 % since publication.





