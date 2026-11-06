Nexum Group Shares Debut on Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market
Nexum Group AG enters Frankfurt’s Regulated Market with a residential pipeline exceeding €1 billion, ambitious growth targets and plans for a Prime Standard uplisting.
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- Nexum Group AG began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market (General Standard) on 6 November 2026; an uplisting to the Prime Standard is planned.
- The Munich-based company uses a vertically integrated, data-driven model to acquire, develop and sell residential projects, mainly in Germany’s seven largest cities.
- Its project pipeline exceeds €1 billion in development volume, with several projects close to implementation.
- Nexum targets projects with existing or near-term building permits, typically completing them in 15–30 months to reduce development risk and capital tied up.
- The company aims to exceed €350 million in development volume in 2027 and, over the medium term, €500 million annually with an EBITDA margin above 20%.
- Nexum was formed through the strategic realignment of listed creditshelf AG; its shares trade under ISIN DE000A41YGA6, and its free float is approximately 12%.
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