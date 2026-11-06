Vanea AG Reveals 2026 Outlook Based on German GAAP Standalone Financials
Amid a strategic overhaul, VANEA AG will forgo voluntary consolidated reporting for 2026 and forecasts an adjusted EBITDA loss exceeding €1 million as legacy asset sales continue.
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- VANEA AG will not voluntarily prepare consolidated financial statements for 2026, citing its strategic realignment and changes in the scope of consolidation.
- For 2026, the company expects revenue in the mid-six-figure euro range and adjusted EBITDA below –€1 million.
- Expected revenue will primarily come from intercompany charges and is not yet attributable to new operating business activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA excludes an approximately €35 million non-operating, one-time accounting gain recognized under German GAAP.
- VANEA plans to write down its investments in two legacy companies held for sale, creating an additional one-time, non-cash €3.5 million charge to net income; the sale process continues.
- The write-down will not affect adjusted EBITDA, and the new outlook is not comparable with the consolidated guidance suspended on 19 August 2026.
The next important date, German Equity Forum, at Vanea AG is on 23.11.2026.
The price of Vanea AG at the time of the news was 2,3400EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.
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+39,29 %
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