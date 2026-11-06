🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVanea AG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vanea AG

    Vanea AG Reveals 2026 Outlook Based on German GAAP Standalone Financials

    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Amid a strategic overhaul, VANEA AG will forgo voluntary consolidated reporting for 2026 and forecasts an adjusted EBITDA loss exceeding €1 million as legacy asset sales continue.

    Vanea AG Reveals 2026 Outlook Based on German GAAP Standalone Financials
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • VANEA AG will not voluntarily prepare consolidated financial statements for 2026, citing its strategic realignment and changes in the scope of consolidation.
    • For 2026, the company expects revenue in the mid-six-figure euro range and adjusted EBITDA below –€1 million.
    • Expected revenue will primarily come from intercompany charges and is not yet attributable to new operating business activities.
    • Adjusted EBITDA excludes an approximately €35 million non-operating, one-time accounting gain recognized under German GAAP.
    • VANEA plans to write down its investments in two legacy companies held for sale, creating an additional one-time, non-cash €3.5 million charge to net income; the sale process continues.
    • The write-down will not affect adjusted EBITDA, and the new outlook is not comparable with the consolidated guidance suspended on 19 August 2026.

    The next important date, German Equity Forum, at Vanea AG is on 23.11.2026.

    The price of Vanea AG at the time of the news was 2,3400EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.


    Vanea AG

    -3,42 %
    +7,34 %
    -17,61 %
    +40,12 %
    +91,80 %
    +39,29 %
    +80,00 %
    -29,29 %
    +114,22 %
    ISIN:DE000A12UPJ7WKN:A12UPJ
    Vanea AG direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen. Smartbroker+





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Vanea AG Reveals 2026 Outlook Based on German GAAP Standalone Financials Amid a strategic overhaul, VANEA AG will forgo voluntary consolidated reporting for 2026 and forecasts an adjusted EBITDA loss exceeding €1 million as legacy asset sales continue.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     