ABO Energy Suspends 2024/2029 Bond Interest Payment Due Nov. 8
ABO Energy will suspend a €3.125 million bond interest payment as it negotiates a comprehensive financial restructuring with key creditors.
Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
- ABO Energy has decided to suspend the bond interest payment due on 8 November 2026, payable on 9 November.
- The suspended payment is approximately €3.125 million.
- The payment relates to the subordinated 2024/2029 bond, with €80 million outstanding and a 7.75% annual interest rate.
- The company is negotiating a comprehensive restructuring with major financial creditors, based on an IDW S6 restructuring report.
- The restructuring is expected to involve contributions from bondholders, other lenders and shareholders; the company says the bond terms do not allow termination solely because of missed interest payments.
- The suspension does not affect day-to-day operations, including customers, suppliers and staff; the company will provide updates as required by law.
The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 3,8125EUR and was up +13,98 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,56 % since publication.
+11,06 %
+32,53 %
+80,33 %
+8,30 %
-88,78 %
-91,39 %
-93,87 %
-60,69 %
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