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    ABO Energy Suspends 2024/2029 Bond Interest Payment Due Nov. 8

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    ABO Energy will suspend a €3.125 million bond interest payment as it negotiates a comprehensive financial restructuring with key creditors.

    ABO Energy Suspends 2024/2029 Bond Interest Payment Due Nov. 8
    Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
    • ABO Energy has decided to suspend the bond interest payment due on 8 November 2026, payable on 9 November.
    • The suspended payment is approximately €3.125 million.
    • The payment relates to the subordinated 2024/2029 bond, with €80 million outstanding and a 7.75% annual interest rate.
    • The company is negotiating a comprehensive restructuring with major financial creditors, based on an IDW S6 restructuring report.
    • The restructuring is expected to involve contributions from bondholders, other lenders and shareholders; the company says the bond terms do not allow termination solely because of missed interest payments.
    • The suspension does not affect day-to-day operations, including customers, suppliers and staff; the company will provide updates as required by law.

    The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 3,8125EUR and was up +13,98 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,56 % since publication.


    ABO Energy

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    -60,69 %
    ISIN:DE0005760029WKN:576002
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    ABO Energy Suspends 2024/2029 Bond Interest Payment Due Nov. 8 ABO Energy will suspend a €3.125 million bond interest payment as it negotiates a comprehensive financial restructuring with key creditors.
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