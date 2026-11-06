ABO Energy Suspends 2024/2029 Bond Interest Payment Due Nov. 8

ABO Energy has decided to suspend the bond interest payment due on 8 November 2026, payable on 9 November.

The suspended payment is approximately €3.125 million.

The payment relates to the subordinated 2024/2029 bond, with €80 million outstanding and a 7.75% annual interest rate.

The company is negotiating a comprehensive restructuring with major financial creditors, based on an IDW S6 restructuring report.

The restructuring is expected to involve contributions from bondholders, other lenders and shareholders; the company says the bond terms do not allow termination solely because of missed interest payments.

The suspension does not affect day-to-day operations, including customers, suppliers and staff; the company will provide updates as required by law.

The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 3,8125EUR and was up +13,98 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,7150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,56 % since publication.





