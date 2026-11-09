HYPOPORT Boosts Gross Profit and EBIT in First Nine Months of 2026
Defying a shrinking market, Hypoport posted higher revenue and a 27% jump in EBIT in the first nine months of 2026, led by its real estate and mortgage platforms.
Foto: Hypoport SE
- Hypoport’s revenue rose 5% year on year to €479.5 million in the first nine months of 2026.
- Gross profit increased 5% to €207 million, outperforming the declining market.
- EBIT grew 27% to €30.1 million, lifting the EBIT-to-gross-profit margin from 12.0% to 14.5%.
- Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms gross profit rose 6% to €128.9 million; segment EBIT increased 10% to €36 million.
- Financing Platforms gross profit grew 2% to €51.3 million, while EBIT edged down 6% to €3.6 million amid subdued demand and tighter bank lending.
- Net profit attributable to Hypoport shareholders increased 29% to €19.9 million, and earnings per share rose 30% to €2.98.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at HYPOPORT is on 09.11.2026.
The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 86,05EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 86,13EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.821,99PKT (-0,73 %).
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