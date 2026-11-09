Nordex Breaks Into Albania With 84 MW Verbund Wind Order

Nordex is entering Albania for the first time after securing an 84 MW wind farm order from VERBUND.

The Spille project will feature 12 Nordex N163/6.X turbines and includes a 15-year Premium Service agreement.

The wind farm, Albania’s first, will be built about 50 km south of Durrës.

The turbines will be installed on tubular steel towers with 113-metre hub heights; commissioning is planned for spring 2028.

VERBUND won the project through an international tender, supporting Albania’s efforts to diversify its renewable energy mix beyond hydropower.

The order builds on a 2026 framework agreement between Nordex and VERBUND covering the potential supply of up to 700 MW of turbines across six European markets.

The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 42,66EUR and was up +0,42 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,74EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,19 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.565,45PKT (-0,58 %).





