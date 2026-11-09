GEA Group’s Strong Q3: Orders Surge as Revenue and Profitability Rise

Q3 order intake rose 20.3% to EUR 1.65 billion, with organic growth of 19.5%, supported by strong base business and large orders.

Revenue increased 7.0% to EUR 1.46 billion; service revenue reached EUR 597.5 million, representing 40.9% of Group revenue.

EBITDA before restructuring expenses grew 12.6% to EUR 260.9 million, and its margin reached a record 17.9%.

ROCE hit a new record of 37.8%, while net profit increased 6.4% to EUR 128.5 million.

Free cash flow rose to EUR 134.7 million, and GEA reported net liquidity of EUR 115.2 million at September 30, 2026.

GEA confirmed its 2026 outlook: organic revenue growth of 6–8%, EBITDA margin of 17.0–17.4%, and ROCE of 36–40%.

The next important date, Quarterly statement as of September 30, 2026., at GEA Group is on 09.11.2026.

The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 68,45EUR and was down -0,87 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 68,58EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.775,00PKT (+0,28 %).





