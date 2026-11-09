q.beyond’s Q3 Charges Pave the Way for Payoff From 2027

q.beyond’s Q3 2026 revenue was nearly unchanged at €43.2 million, but EBITDA fell to €-7.1 million and net income to €-9.2 million, largely due to one-off charges totalling €9.5 million.

New orders reached €49.7 million in Q3; orders for the first nine months totalled €101.6 million, up 22% year on year.

Consulting revenue grew 13% to €17.3 million, while Managed Services revenue declined 9% to €25.8 million amid weak customer investment.

The AI-driven restructuring is on track: nearly 80% of planned measures were implemented by the end of October, including a workforce reduction of around 10% in Germany.

The restructuring is intended to lower annual costs by around €7 million from 2027 onwards; the company expects most measures to be completed by the end of 2026.

q.beyond confirmed its revised 2026 outlook: revenue of €174–178 million and EBITDA of €-4 million to €-2 million, with negative net income and free cash flow expected.

The next important date, Publication of the Q3 2026 quarterly statement, at q.beyond is on 09.11.2026.

The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 2,4600EUR and was up +2,50 % compared with the previous day.





