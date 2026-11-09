Hannover Rueck Lifts Group Profit, Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook

Group net income rose 6.9% to EUR 2.1 billion in the first nine months of 2026; EBIT increased 16.5% to EUR 2.9 billion.

Gross reinsurance revenue totalled EUR 19.5 billion, representing 1.1% growth at constant exchange rates.

Property and casualty’s combined ratio improved to 83.7%; large-loss claims of EUR 1.316 billion were well below the period’s budgeted expectation.

Life and health reinsurance performed well: gross revenue rose to EUR 6.3 billion and net reinsurance service result increased to EUR 717 million.

Net investment income climbed 40.4% to EUR 1.9 billion, while the investment return reached 3.7%, ahead of the approximately 3.5% target.

Hannover Re confirmed its 2026 guidance, including Group net income of at least EUR 2.7 billion, a P&C combined ratio below 87%, and life and health service result of around EUR 925 million.

The next important date, Interim statement as of September 30, 2026., at Hannover Rueck is on 09.11.2026.

The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 293,00EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 292,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,03 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.774,00PKT (+0,28 %).





