Almonty Industries, Silex Systems & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deutz
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Siemens Energy
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SAP
|💬
|📰
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|💬
|📰
|IREN
|💬
|📰
|NVIDIA
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|30
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|30
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atos Group
|22
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|21
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|19
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|14
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silex Systems
|+9,47 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Philomaxcap
|+8,70 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Lynas Rare Earths
|+8,40 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Meituan Registered (B)
|-6,85 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
|-7,24 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing
|-10,88 %
|📰
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Deutz
Wochenperformance: -0,26 %
Wochenperformance: -0,26 %
Platz 1
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -6,87 %
Wochenperformance: -6,87 %
Platz 2
SAP
Wochenperformance: +1,95 %
Wochenperformance: +1,95 %
Platz 3
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: -8,43 %
Wochenperformance: -8,43 %
Platz 4
IREN
Wochenperformance: -14,86 %
Wochenperformance: -14,86 %
Platz 5
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -15,00 %
Wochenperformance: -15,00 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -7,78 %
Wochenperformance: -7,78 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,65 %
Wochenperformance: +0,65 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -9,38 %
Wochenperformance: -9,38 %
Platz 9
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -30,06 %
Wochenperformance: -30,06 %
Platz 10
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -22,72 %
Wochenperformance: -22,72 %
Platz 11
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,02 %
Wochenperformance: +7,02 %
Platz 12
Silex Systems
Wochenperformance: -3,70 %
Wochenperformance: -3,70 %
Platz 13
Philomaxcap
Wochenperformance: +287,60 %
Wochenperformance: +287,60 %
Platz 14
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +8,24 %
Wochenperformance: +8,24 %
Platz 15
Meituan Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: +2,87 %
Wochenperformance: +2,87 %
Platz 16
KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Wochenperformance: -27,32 %
Wochenperformance: -27,32 %
Platz 17
Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing
Wochenperformance: -47,08 %
Wochenperformance: -47,08 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
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