Eleving Group Hits Record €27.8M Profit in First 9 Months of 2026

Eleving Group’s revenue rose 47.5% year over year to a record EUR 263.8 million in the first nine months of 2026.

Net profit increased 17.8% to EUR 27.8 million; third-quarter net profit reached a record EUR 11.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 41.8% to EUR 103.4 million, while the cost-to-income ratio improved to 32.6%, from 38.0% for full-year 2025.

Loan issuances reached a record EUR 472.0 million, up 38.2% year over year, and the net loan portfolio expanded 22.9% to EUR 548.7 million.

In October, the Group issued EUR 200 million of bonds at a 9% coupon, refinancing higher-cost debt and supporting future portfolio growth.

Eleving launched operations in South Africa in July and expects to pay its next dividend at the end of November 2026.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Eleving Group is on 09.11.2026.

The price of Eleving Group at the time of the news was 1,6200EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.





