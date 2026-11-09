mutares Agrees to Sell Magirus Firefighting Unit to Morita, Keeps Defense

Mutares has signed an agreement to sell Magirus’ Firefighter Business Unit to Japan’s Morita Holdings Corporation for an equity value of EUR 65 million.

The sale covers only the firefighting business; Mutares will retain the Defense business and continue it independently under a new brand after the transaction closes.

Morita, a leading Asian manufacturer of fire trucks and specialty vehicles, plans to expand its European business through Magirus.

Magirus Firefighter has more than 1,650 employees across sites in Germany, Italy, France and Austria, and holds a leading position in firefighting, particularly aerial ladders.

The Firefighter unit has good capacity utilization, an order book of approximately EUR 780 million for coming years and expected 2026 sales of around EUR 400 million, excluding Defense.

Mutares says its operational improvements since acquiring Magirus in January 2025 have created substantial value; it plans to grow the retained Defense business in vehicles and system solutions.

The next important date, Publication of the Q3 2026 quarterly statement, at mutares is on 12.11.2026.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 27,15EUR and was up +0,74 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.981,98PKT (+0,90 %).





