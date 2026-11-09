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    EUR/USD: Ernst Russ AG Boosts Its 2026 Forecast

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    Currency tailwinds brighten Ernst Russ AG’s outlook as a stronger US dollar prompts the company to raise its 2026 revenue and EBIT forecasts.

    EUR/USD: Ernst Russ AG Boosts Its 2026 Forecast
    Foto: Aleksandr Grechanyuk - 471523012
    • Ernst Russ AG raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to EUR 159–164 million, from EUR 150–160 million.
    • The company now expects 2026 EBIT of EUR 63–70 million, up from EUR 55–65 million.
    • The revision is primarily driven by the US dollar’s appreciation against the euro, which benefits euro-reported results because most revenue is generated in US dollars.
    • For the remainder of 2026, the forecast assumes an average exchange rate of USD 1.12 per euro, compared with the previous assumption of USD 1.18.
    • The forecast also reflects concluded charter agreements, positive business performance, planned fleet utilisation of approximately 97%, and an otherwise unchanged economic environment.
    • Ernst Russ plans to publish its financial figures for the first nine months of 2026 on 12 November 2026.

    The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,11950USD and was up +0,45 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,11975USD this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.


    EUR/USD

    +0,41 %
    +0,33 %
    -0,16 %
    -3,14 %
    -3,12 %
    +4,96 %
    -3,39 %
    +2,58 %
    +16,15 %
    ISIN:EU0009652759WKN:965275

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    EUR/USD: Ernst Russ AG Boosts Its 2026 Forecast Currency tailwinds brighten Ernst Russ AG’s outlook as a stronger US dollar prompts the company to raise its 2026 revenue and EBIT forecasts.
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