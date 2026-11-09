EUR/USD: Ernst Russ AG Boosts Its 2026 Forecast
Currency tailwinds brighten Ernst Russ AG’s outlook as a stronger US dollar prompts the company to raise its 2026 revenue and EBIT forecasts.
Foto: Aleksandr Grechanyuk - 471523012
- Ernst Russ AG raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to EUR 159–164 million, from EUR 150–160 million.
- The company now expects 2026 EBIT of EUR 63–70 million, up from EUR 55–65 million.
- The revision is primarily driven by the US dollar’s appreciation against the euro, which benefits euro-reported results because most revenue is generated in US dollars.
- For the remainder of 2026, the forecast assumes an average exchange rate of USD 1.12 per euro, compared with the previous assumption of USD 1.18.
- The forecast also reflects concluded charter agreements, positive business performance, planned fleet utilisation of approximately 97%, and an otherwise unchanged economic environment.
- Ernst Russ plans to publish its financial figures for the first nine months of 2026 on 12 November 2026.
The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,11950USD and was up +0,45 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,11975USD this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.
+0,41 %
+0,33 %
-0,16 %
-3,14 %
-3,12 %
+4,96 %
-3,39 %
+2,58 %
+16,15 %
Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.