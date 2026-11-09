EUR/USD: Ernst Russ AG Boosts Its 2026 Forecast

Ernst Russ AG raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to EUR 159–164 million, from EUR 150–160 million.

The company now expects 2026 EBIT of EUR 63–70 million, up from EUR 55–65 million.

The revision is primarily driven by the US dollar’s appreciation against the euro, which benefits euro-reported results because most revenue is generated in US dollars.

For the remainder of 2026, the forecast assumes an average exchange rate of USD 1.12 per euro, compared with the previous assumption of USD 1.18.

The forecast also reflects concluded charter agreements, positive business performance, planned fleet utilisation of approximately 97%, and an otherwise unchanged economic environment.

Ernst Russ plans to publish its financial figures for the first nine months of 2026 on 12 November 2026.

The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,11950USD and was up +0,45 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,11975USD this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.





