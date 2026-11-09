DAX, Philomaxcap & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Advanced Micro Devices
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Marvell Technology
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Broadcom
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|Super Copper
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|220
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|TeamViewer
|50
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|49
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|36
|💬
|📰
|NVIDIA
|33
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|24
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Philomaxcap
|+21,20 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Deep Yellow
|+15,85 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Viasat
|+11,96 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|ImmunityBio
|-22,84 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|-28,72 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Abeona Therapeutics
|-29,30 %
|💬
|📰
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Advanced Micro Devices
Wochenperformance: -9,70 %
Wochenperformance: -9,70 %
Platz 1
Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: -28,87 %
Wochenperformance: -28,87 %
Platz 2
Broadcom
Wochenperformance: -5,49 %
Wochenperformance: -5,49 %
Platz 3
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -13,33 %
Wochenperformance: -13,33 %
Platz 4
Super Copper
Wochenperformance: -17,39 %
Wochenperformance: -17,39 %
Platz 5
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -12,08 %
Wochenperformance: -12,08 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,30 %
Wochenperformance: +1,30 %
Platz 7
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -33,29 %
Wochenperformance: -33,29 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -0,20 %
Wochenperformance: -0,20 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +1,14 %
Wochenperformance: +1,14 %
Platz 10
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -15,64 %
Wochenperformance: -15,64 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -19,73 %
Wochenperformance: -19,73 %
Platz 12
Philomaxcap
Wochenperformance: +332,17 %
Wochenperformance: +332,17 %
Platz 13
Deep Yellow
Wochenperformance: +11,89 %
Wochenperformance: +11,89 %
Platz 14
Viasat
Wochenperformance: -18,94 %
Wochenperformance: -18,94 %
Platz 15
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: -10,07 %
Wochenperformance: -10,07 %
Platz 16
Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -26,45 %
Wochenperformance: -26,45 %
Platz 17
Abeona Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -16,41 %
Wochenperformance: -16,41 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
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