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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCEWE Stiftung AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu CEWE Stiftung

    CEWE Stiftung: €25.2M COP Gain as Kodak Costs Enter 2026 Outlook

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    CEWE eyes revenue growth in 2026, while Kodak Moments deal costs weigh on profit guidance ahead of a major expansion of its global footprint.

    CEWE Stiftung: €25.2M COP Gain as Kodak Costs Enter 2026 Outlook
    Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
    • CEWE expects 2026 Group revenue of €780–810 million, representing growth of up to 4%.
    • Kodak Moments transaction and pre-closing costs in 2026 are estimated at approximately €9.5 million.
    • Including these costs, 2026 guidance is EBIT of €75.5–81.5 million, EBT of €75–81 million, and net income from continuing operations of €51–56 million.
    • CEWE says its underlying operating earnings expectations remain unchanged; the lower forecast figures reflect the Kodak Moments costs.
    • The sale of the Commercial Online-Print division will add €25.2 million in after-tax profit to Group net income.
    • The Kodak Moments acquisition expands CEWE into 54 countries; the business has around 500 employees and €200 million in annual revenue, with closing expected in the first half of 2027, subject to approvals.

    The next important date, Pressemitteilung zum Q3 2026, at CEWE Stiftung is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 114,00EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 113,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,70 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.982,38PKT (+0,90 %).


    CEWE Stiftung

    0,00 %
    +0,89 %
    +1,97 %
    +15,42 %
    +15,42 %
    +25,75 %
    -11,51 %
    +49,74 %
    +8.837,84 %
    ISIN:DE0005403901WKN:540390
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    CEWE Stiftung: €25.2M COP Gain as Kodak Costs Enter 2026 Outlook CEWE eyes revenue growth in 2026, while Kodak Moments deal costs weigh on profit guidance ahead of a major expansion of its global footprint.
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