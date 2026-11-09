PATRIZIA's 9M 2026 Surge: €61.3m EBITDA, €1.2bn Equity Raised

EBITDA rose 37.3% year-on-year to EUR 61.3m in the first nine months of 2026, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 30.1%.

Client equity raised increased 57.2% to EUR 1.2bn, matching the amount raised in the whole of 2025.

Closed transactions grew 11.9% to EUR 2.6bn; assets under management were EUR 55.0bn, down 2.3% year-on-year.

Net profit nearly tripled to EUR 20.5m, supported by higher transaction and performance fees and operating expenses falling 9.0%.

PATRIZIA maintained a strong balance sheet, with a 73.8% net equity ratio, EUR 148.8m in available liquidity and net financial debt of about EUR 69.0m.

FY 2026 guidance was revised: EBITDA is expected at EUR 65–75m, the EBITDA margin at 23.2–28.2%, and AUM at EUR 53–57bn, excluding currency impacts.

The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | 9M 2026 Quarterly Statement, at PATRIZIA is on 09.11.2026.

The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 6,8200EUR and was up +4,12 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.994,08PKT (+0,97 %).





