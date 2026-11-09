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    PATRIZIA's 9M 2026 Surge: €61.3m EBITDA, €1.2bn Equity Raised

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    PATRIZIA’s nine-month results show strong earnings growth, rising fundraising and wider margins, alongside revised guidance for the full year.

    PATRIZIA's 9M 2026 Surge: €61.3m EBITDA, €1.2bn Equity Raised
    Foto: PATRIZIA SE
    • EBITDA rose 37.3% year-on-year to EUR 61.3m in the first nine months of 2026, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 30.1%.
    • Client equity raised increased 57.2% to EUR 1.2bn, matching the amount raised in the whole of 2025.
    • Closed transactions grew 11.9% to EUR 2.6bn; assets under management were EUR 55.0bn, down 2.3% year-on-year.
    • Net profit nearly tripled to EUR 20.5m, supported by higher transaction and performance fees and operating expenses falling 9.0%.
    • PATRIZIA maintained a strong balance sheet, with a 73.8% net equity ratio, EUR 148.8m in available liquidity and net financial debt of about EUR 69.0m.
    • FY 2026 guidance was revised: EBITDA is expected at EUR 65–75m, the EBITDA margin at 23.2–28.2%, and AUM at EUR 53–57bn, excluding currency impacts.

    The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | 9M 2026 Quarterly Statement, at PATRIZIA is on 09.11.2026.

    The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 6,8200EUR and was up +4,12 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.994,08PKT (+0,97 %).


    PATRIZIA

    +2,29 %
    +5,02 %
    -1,47 %
    -9,83 %
    -8,34 %
    -14,87 %
    -70,87 %
    -54,58 %
    -64,36 %
    ISIN:DE000PAT1AG3WKN:PAT1AG
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    PATRIZIA's 9M 2026 Surge: €61.3m EBITDA, €1.2bn Equity Raised PATRIZIA’s nine-month results show strong earnings growth, rising fundraising and wider margins, alongside revised guidance for the full year.
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