PATRIZIA's 9M 2026 Surge: €61.3m EBITDA, €1.2bn Equity Raised
PATRIZIA’s nine-month results show strong earnings growth, rising fundraising and wider margins, alongside revised guidance for the full year.
Foto: PATRIZIA SE
- EBITDA rose 37.3% year-on-year to EUR 61.3m in the first nine months of 2026, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 30.1%.
- Client equity raised increased 57.2% to EUR 1.2bn, matching the amount raised in the whole of 2025.
- Closed transactions grew 11.9% to EUR 2.6bn; assets under management were EUR 55.0bn, down 2.3% year-on-year.
- Net profit nearly tripled to EUR 20.5m, supported by higher transaction and performance fees and operating expenses falling 9.0%.
- PATRIZIA maintained a strong balance sheet, with a 73.8% net equity ratio, EUR 148.8m in available liquidity and net financial debt of about EUR 69.0m.
- FY 2026 guidance was revised: EBITDA is expected at EUR 65–75m, the EBITDA margin at 23.2–28.2%, and AUM at EUR 53–57bn, excluding currency impacts.
The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | 9M 2026 Quarterly Statement, at PATRIZIA is on 09.11.2026.
The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 6,8200EUR and was up +4,12 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.994,08PKT (+0,97 %).
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