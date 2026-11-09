Mayr-Melnhof Karton to Sell Packaging Stake for €2.4B, Plans Special Payout

MM Group has signed an agreement to sell a majority stake in its Packaging business to KPS Capital Partners; KPS will own 70% and MM Group 30% of a newly established holding company.

The business includes Food & Premium Packaging (excluding Iran and Tunisia) and Pharma & Healthcare Packaging.

The transaction values the Packaging business at an enterprise value of EUR 2.4 billion, equivalent to approximately 9× its estimated 2026 adjusted EBITDA.

After investing about EUR 0.4 billion for its 30% stake, MM Group expects cash proceeds of EUR 1.8–1.9 billion and net cash of EUR 0.8–0.9 billion after completion.

MM Group plans to use the proceeds to repay debt, pursue strategic opportunities and potentially distribute EUR 0.5–0.6 billion to shareholders, subject to approvals and other considerations.

Completion is expected in the first half of 2027, subject to approvals and customary conditions; MM Group’s stake could fall to at least 20% if specified 2027 EBITDA targets are missed.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 16.03.2027.

The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 71,50EUR and was up +7,04 % compared with the previous day.





