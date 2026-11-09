Mayr-Melnhof Karton to Sell Packaging Stake for €2.4B, Plans Special Payout
MM Group is reshaping its future with a deal to sell 70% of its Packaging business to KPS Capital Partners, valuing the business at €2.4 billion.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- MM Group has signed an agreement to sell a majority stake in its Packaging business to KPS Capital Partners; KPS will own 70% and MM Group 30% of a newly established holding company.
- The business includes Food & Premium Packaging (excluding Iran and Tunisia) and Pharma & Healthcare Packaging.
- The transaction values the Packaging business at an enterprise value of EUR 2.4 billion, equivalent to approximately 9× its estimated 2026 adjusted EBITDA.
- After investing about EUR 0.4 billion for its 30% stake, MM Group expects cash proceeds of EUR 1.8–1.9 billion and net cash of EUR 0.8–0.9 billion after completion.
- MM Group plans to use the proceeds to repay debt, pursue strategic opportunities and potentially distribute EUR 0.5–0.6 billion to shareholders, subject to approvals and other considerations.
- Completion is expected in the first half of 2027, subject to approvals and customary conditions; MM Group’s stake could fall to at least 20% if specified 2027 EBITDA targets are missed.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 16.03.2027.
The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 71,50EUR and was up +7,04 % compared with the previous
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