Mayr-Melnhof to Sell Packaging Majority Stake to KPS, Plans Special Payout
MM Group is reshaping its future with an agreement to sell 70% of its Packaging business to KPS Capital Partners in a deal valuing the unit at EUR 2.4 billion.
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- MM Group has signed a binding agreement to sell a 70% stake in its Packaging business to KPS Capital Partners; MM Group will retain 30%.
- The deal values the Packaging business at an enterprise value of EUR 2.4 billion, equivalent to approximately 9x estimated 2026 adjusted EBITDA.
- The business includes Food & Premium Packaging (excluding Iran and Tunisia) and Pharma & Healthcare Packaging.
- MM Group expects net cash proceeds of EUR 1.8–1.9 billion and plans to use them for debt repayment, strategic opportunities and a special shareholder distribution of EUR 0.5–0.6 billion.
- After the sale, MM Group will focus on Board & Paper and remain a minority partner; a long-term cartonboard supply agreement will support the Packaging business.
- Completion is subject to approvals and other customary conditions and is expected in the first half of 2027.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 16.03.2027.
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