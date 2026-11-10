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    New Ad Hoc Announcement Under Article 53 LR

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    LEM gains momentum as rising orders, stronger sales and surging profits point to recovering demand, though supply constraints and geopolitical risks temper the outlook.

    New Ad Hoc Announcement Under Article 53 LR
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Bookings rose 34.4% to CHF 201.7 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.16, indicating a gradual recovery in demand.
    • First-half sales increased 17.7% to CHF 174.6 million (17.2% at constant exchange rates), led by Automation and Energy Distribution & High Precision; Track sales declined.
    • Gross margin improved to 40.4%, while EBIT more than doubled to CHF 25.7 million and the EBIT margin rose to 14.7%; net profit nearly tripled to CHF 19.2 million.
    • Free cash flow more than tripled to CHF 19.9 million, reducing net financial debt to CHF 44.6 million from CHF 59.8 million at 31 March 2026.
    • For 2026/27, LEM expects sales of CHF 310–330 million and a low- to mid-teens EBIT margin; supply constraints and geopolitical developments remain risks.
    • LEM confirmed medium-term targets of 4–7% annual sales growth at constant exchange rates and an EBIT margin of 10–15%.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lem Holding is on 10.11.2026.


    Lem Holding

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    +725,36 %
    ISIN:CH0022427626WKN:A0F657
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    New Ad Hoc Announcement Under Article 53 LR LEM gains momentum as rising orders, stronger sales and surging profits point to recovering demand, though supply constraints and geopolitical risks temper the outlook.
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