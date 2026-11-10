Earnings Surge: 2026 FFO I Guidance Raised, 2027 Growth; LTV Low
TAG’s rental momentum drove a 12% rise in FFO I and a higher 2026 outlook, while the ROBYG IPO strengthened its balance sheet. Further earnings growth is forecast for 2027.
Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
- FFO I rose 12% year on year to EUR 152.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, driven by strong rental-business growth.
- TAG raised its 2026 FFO I guidance to EUR 195–200 million, from EUR 187–197 million; guidance for Polish sales income and FFO II was unchanged.
- Initial 2027 guidance forecasts FFO I of EUR 200–210 million, up around 4% year on year. FFO II is expected to be EUR 250–270 million, mainly reflecting TAG’s reduced stake in ROBYG.
- The ROBYG IPO strengthened TAG’s balance sheet: EPRA NTA rose by EUR 62 million, and LTV fell to 42.6% from 45.4% at the end of June 2026.
- TAG repaid EUR 470 million of convertible bonds in August using existing cash; its interest coverage ratio was 5.8x and net debt to EBITDA was 9.9x.
- TAG sold 2,152 apartments in Poland in the first nine months, up from 1,973 a year earlier. Rental growth in Germany was 3.1%, while the Polish rental portfolio expanded to around 9,100 apartments.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at TAG Immobilien is on 10.11.2026.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.280,16PKT (+2,34 %).
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